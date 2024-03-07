How to run Windows in a Docker container

Linux and Mac users that have a need to periodically access Microsoft Windows will be pleased to know that it is possible to run a full version of Windows in a Docker container. Particularly useful for users on other OS systems who need to run Windows-only applications. The container utilizes KVM technology for virtualization and offers features such as shared storage, RDP access, and optional VLAN networking.

Once setup running Windows in a docker container allows for easy customization of resources allocated to the Windows virtual machine, including CPU cores, RAM, and disk size. The container supports various versions of Windows, from XP to 11, including lightweight and server versions. Let’s dive into how this works. Docker, a popular tool among developers, allows you to create containers that run specific applications in isolated environments. By using Docker, you can set up a Windows environment on your Linux or Mac machine. There’s an automated container available on GitHub that makes this process even easier. It takes care of the installation and configuration for you, so you don’t have to be a tech wizard to get Windows up and running on your non-Windows system.

Running Windows in a Docker Container

Getting your Windows virtual machine set up is pretty straightforward. You’ll use a few commands to get everything operational, and before you know it, you’ll be working on your Windows-specific tasks without any major delays. At the core of this container is something called Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) technology. KVM is a virtualization platform that’s known for being both powerful and efficient.

It’s what makes sure your Windows instance runs smoothly on your machine. This container comes with some handy features, too. You get shared storage, which means you can easily move data between your host system and the Windows container. There’s also Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) support, giving you a native Windows interface to work with. And if you’re concerned about security or need to isolate your network, there’s an option for VLAN networking. Watch the fantastic tutorial created by Wolfgang below to learn more about setting up and running Microsoft Windows in a Docker container.

One of the best parts about this setup is that you can customize it to fit your needs. You can adjust the amount of CPU power, RAM, and disk space the virtual machine uses. This means you can make sure your Windows container has just the right amount of resources to run your applications efficiently. The container supports a range of Windows versions, too. Whether you need the old-school charm of Windows XP or the latest features of Windows 11, this solution has you covered. It even includes server and lightweight editions for those with more specialized needs.

Windows Licence Keys

Now, it’s important to note that while the container can automatically download the latest Windows versions from Microsoft, the older versions come with generic keys that are only valid for 30 days. If you’re planning to use the virtual machine in the long term, you’ll need to provide a valid license key. The good news is that the container relies on open-source code and steers clear of distributing copyrighted material, which helps you stay on the right side of the law when it comes to virtualizing Windows.

So, if you’re a Linux or Mac user looking for a way to access Windows applications, running Windows in a Docker container could be the answer you’re looking for. It’s a practical approach that doesn’t require you to be an expert in virtualization or Docker. Plus, it offers a level of customization that ensures you can tailor the virtual machine to your specific needs. Just remember to keep things legal, especially when it comes to licensing Windows for long-term use.



