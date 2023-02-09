Rulapen metal ruler and pen combination set

Engineers, designers and students looking for an easy way to carry both ruler and pen, might be interested in the new aptly named Rulapen designed by the team at Orangered Life. The unique pen is capable of accepting over 30 different refills, enabling you to choose your ideal writing ink and mechanism.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $54 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Rulapen distinguishes itself from ordinary rulers with its innovative 30° angle design. No more neck strain or awkward posture, just effortless reading, measuring and comfort! The 30° angle allows you to quickly and accurately read measurements with ease, keeping your focus sharp and your posture straight. Get ready to experience precision and comfort like never before!”

Rulapen

“The Rulapen set is the ideal combination of a uniquely designed ruler and a simple and practical pen…The Pen rests snugly inside the body of the ruler and is released with a simple click. Never be with either a pen or a ruler with this simple combination. The body of the pen is made from high-quality aerospace aluminum, the same material used in the 30° Ruler, making it both durable and lightweight. The minimalist design gives the pen a classic and timeless look, making it not only functional but also stylish.”

With the assumption that the Rulapen crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Rulapen metal ruler and pen combination project watch the promotional video below.

“The Rulapen offers endless writing possibilities with its compatibility with a wide range of popular refills. Say goodbye to proprietary refill limitations and hack-free customization of your writing experience. The Rulapen gives users the freedom to choose their preferred refill, making every writing experience unique.”

Features

Metric + Imperial: This 2-in-1 ruler has millimetres and centimetres on one side, inches on the reverse. Enjoy the convenience of imperial and metric units in one ruler.

Every tick mark labelled: Ease of use with labeled all hash marks, eliminating the need for guessing and counting, making it easier to read than a traditional ruler.

Start at Zero: No more adjustments needed, start measuring at the edge of the ruler.

Laser Etched: Durable, lightweight and scratch-resistant, made from aerospace-grade aluminum with laser-targeted measurements.

Easy Read: Large, clear scale markings for effortless reading from any distance.

Comfortable Grip: Elevated design for easy grabbing, angled slope for safe cutting, and a metallic finish for practicality.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the metal ruler and pen combination, jump over to the official Rulapen crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





