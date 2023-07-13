Durabook U11 rugged tablet equipped with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and more

Durabook a specialist in creating rugged computing solutions, has announced an upgrade to its U11 Rugged Tablet. The new iteration of the U11 is now equipped with the 12th Gen Intel processor and a host of architectural enhancements, solidifying its position as a highly versatile 11-inch rugged tablet that can be taken almost anywhere.

The U11 Rugged Tablet offers an ultra-long battery life of up to 10 hours, with the option of a high-capacity battery that can last up to 20 hours. It can also be equipped with a bridge battery, allowing users to hot swap batteries in the field, thus enabling uninterrupted operation when charging isn’t possible.

12th Gen Intel CPU

The U11’s CPU has been upgraded to the latest Intel 12th generation Alder Lake platform, which includes Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. This upgrade is noteworthy as it enables performance that is up to 225% faster than the previous 10th Gen CPU. The U11 also features the Coolfinity fanless thermal solution, which allows the tablet to operate silently while offering higher reliability and reducing downtime and repairs that could hamper productivity.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

The U11 is also equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which enhances its computing power, allowing it to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time. These features, combined with a host of other functions, make the U11 an appealing choice for professional users seeking high performance in a tablet form factor.

The new U11, backed by Durabook’s exceptional 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty, is available for purchase now, with prices starting at $2,199.

Rugged tablet

The U11 has been designed specifically for use in hazardous and extreme environments. It boasts a robust design and has been certified to meet various military and industrial standards. These include the ability to withstand a 6-foot drop, water jet pressure tested to an IP66 rating, and operation in temperatures ranging from – 4°F to 140°F (-20°C to 60°C). The U11 is ideally suited for law enforcement officers, military personnel, and field service professionals in industries such as oil and gas, mining, automotive, and manufacturing.

The U11’s display has been designed to offer an enhanced viewing experience. It features an 11.6″ Full High-definition (1920 x 1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display. The display also incorporates Durabook’s proprietary DynaVue technology, which provides exceptional viewing even in direct sunlight. The device also offers four advanced touch modes – glove, stylus, water, finger – with an optional digitizer, thereby optimizing the device’s usability in both indoor and outdoor applications.

Connectivity

The U11 offers unparalleled connectivity options to support the modern workforce. It is equipped with the powerful Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a nano SIM card slot, a microSDXC slot, and a smart card reader. Advanced wireless capabilities include options for 4G LTE or 5G, Intel WI-FI 6E AX211, and Bluetooth V5.3.

The U11 offers a range of expansion options for field engineers who need to gather information and maintain and track various logs, reports, and field records. These include a barcode reader, serial port RS-232, RFID/NFC reader, PCMCIA Type II slot, ExpressCard 54 slot, and a second smart card reader.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official company website by following the link below.

Source : Durabook



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals