Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire no longer launching on Switch

Nintendo Switch gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the excellent Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire role-playing game, which launched on PC back in 2018 and has since rolled out on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Will be disappointed to learn that the game is no longer scheduled for a Switch launch, confirmed publisher Versus Evil this week via Reddit.

Pillars of Eternity 2

Back in 2018 the development company for responsible for creating Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft. However Versus Evil as saying that the reason the game will no longer be launching on the Switch is to do with hardware limitations. “Reached a limit on what we can do with our updates to the game and have exhausted the options left to us from the PC original in regards to the limitations of the hardware we are working with.” For more details jump over to the official post on Reddit by following the link below.

“Hey there! Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided not to move forward with PoE 2: Deadfire for the Nintendo Switch”.

