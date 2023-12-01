Roku announces new All Things Destinations

Roku has announced the launch of some new All Things Destinations on its platform that are designed to make it easier to find content. These new destinations are alled All Things Home and All Things Food.

All Things Food is a collection of the best culinary content on Roku, in a single, easily discoverable, and craveable destination. Users can browse and engage with a menu of shows in new featured rows including “DIY Meals,” “Healthy Habits,” and more. All Things Home is a one-stop shop for all home and garden content on Roku. Within this experience, users can explore everything from home décor to two-by-fours in curated rows, featuring recommended content such as “Home & Garden Hits,” “Home Improvement,” “Call in the Home Experts,” and so much more.

Today’s announcement expands on previously announced user-favorite destinations on the Roku platform, including live TV, sports, and more. To locate and use the new All Things Food and All Things Home destinations on the platform, users can scroll down to the all-new “Browse” row on the Home Screen or access through Roku Search. The “Browse” row also features categories such as TV shows, movies, and sports, among others. Streamers can also access these destinations from a variety of touchpoints, such as banner ads on the Roku Home Screen, a branded Spotlight Ad, or when searching for related content.

You can find out more details about the new Rou All Things Destinations over at the Roku website at the link below, these new destinations are designed to make it easier for you to find specific content on Roku.

Source Roku



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals