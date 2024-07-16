ASUS Republic of Gamers Azoth Extreme gaming keyboard 2024

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Azoth Extreme. This custom 75% gaming keyboard is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience with its precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis, carbon-fiber positioning plate, and a host of other premium features. The Azoth Extreme is not just a keyboard; it’s a statement of quality and performance.

ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Gaming Keyboard

Key Takeaways 75% gaming keyboard with aluminum-alloy chassis

Carbon-fiber positioning plate for crisp typing feel

Adjustable gasket mount for customizable typing experience

Full-color OLED touchscreen for system info and settings

8000 Hz polling rate with ROG Polling Rate Booster

Up to 1600 hours of battery life

Tri-mode connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF wireless, USB

Pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches

Extended silicone wrist rest for comfort

The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme stands out with its premium aluminum-alloy chassis and metal frame, which undergoes a meticulous 12-step manufacturing process. This includes sandblasting, anodizing, and CNC machining, ensuring a robust and aesthetically pleasing design. The keyboard also features an impressive 8000 Hz polling rate when used with the ROG Polling Rate Booster, and offers up to 1600 hours of battery life, making it a reliable companion for extended gaming sessions.

The Azoth Extreme features a carbon-fiber positioning plate, which is a significant upgrade from the commonly used FR4, steel, PC, POM, or brass. Carbon fiber provides metal-like rigidity for a crisp typing sensation while its elasticity offers excellent shock absorption, minimizing vibrations. Additionally, the keyboard uses three dampening layers, including two PORON layers and a silicone pad, to absorb vibrations and minimize switch pinging and echoes, resulting in sublime acoustics.

Adjustable Gasket Mount

One of the standout features of the Azoth Extreme is its adjustable gasket mount. This innovative design allows users to switch between a hard or soft typing feel via a quick-flip switch located at the bottom of the keyboard. The hard mode delivers firm keystrokes with quick rebound, ideal for gaming, while the soft mode offers a cushioned and bouncy feel, ensuring comfort during extended typing sessions.

Full-Color OLED Touchscreen

The 1.47-inch full-color OLED display on the upper right corner of the Azoth Extreme provides a wealth of information, including keyboard connection status, Caps Lock, and PC/Mac mode indicators. Users can tap and swipe on the high-resolution OLED screen to access various functions such as hardware info and the KPS feature, which displays the user’s keystrokes per second.

The Azoth Extreme is equipped with pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches, offering smoother keystrokes and better acoustics. Its tri-mode connectivity allows users to connect devices via Bluetooth, low-latency ROG SpeedNova 2.4 GHz RF wireless, or standard wired USB. Bluetooth connectivity enables simultaneous connections and easy switching between three devices. The keyboard also includes an extended silicone wrist rest that matches its aesthetic and retains firmness over time. Additionally, the Azoth Extreme comes with two pairs of magnetic feet of different heights, providing three tilt angles to suit user preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme will be available for purchase through authorized retailers and the official ASUS website. Pricing details have not yet been confirmed and will vary by region, but the keyboard is positioned as a premium product, reflecting its high-end features and build quality. As soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.



