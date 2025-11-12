Windows 11 vs SteamOS : Which Wins on the Ally X?

What if you could take the best of two worlds, innovative hardware and a gamer-friendly operating system, and create the ultimate handheld gaming device? That’s the question I set out to answer when I decided to turn the ROG Xbox Ally X, Asus’s ambitious entry into the handheld gaming market, into something resembling a Steam Deck. With its sleek design, 120Hz display, and the raw power of AMD’s latest APU, the Ally X has all the makings of a premium gaming experience. But there’s a catch: its reliance on Windows 11. While Windows brings a vast library of PC games to the table, it also introduces a host of usability frustrations that feel at odds with the device’s portable nature. Could replacing Windows with SteamOS, the Linux-based system optimized for gaming, unlock its true potential, or would it be a step too far?

In this piece, Dawid Does Tech Stuff takes you through the highs and lows of this experiment, from the promise of improved responsiveness and streamlined performance to the unexpected trade-offs that emerged along the way. You’ll discover how the Ally X’s impressive hardware both shines and stumbles under different operating systems, and whether SteamOS can truly transform it into a Steam Deck competitor. But the journey isn’t just about performance metrics or compatibility quirks, it’s also a reflection on the delicate balance between hardware innovation and software optimization. By the end, you might just find yourself questioning what really makes a handheld gaming device great.

ROG Ally X: Pros & Cons

Hardware Excellence: A Solid Foundation

The ROG Xbox Ally X is built on a foundation of advanced hardware, positioning it as a premium device in the handheld gaming category. Its standout features include:

AMD’s latest handheld APU , paired with 24GB of memory, making sure smooth multitasking and the ability to handle demanding games.

, paired with 24GB of memory, making sure smooth multitasking and the ability to handle demanding games. A 1080p 120Hz display , delivering sharp visuals and fluid motion, though it lacks the deeper contrast and vibrant colors of OLED technology.

, delivering sharp visuals and fluid motion, though it lacks the deeper contrast and vibrant colors of OLED technology. Ergonomic grips inspired by Xbox controllers, designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions.

inspired by Xbox controllers, designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions. Thunderbolt 4 support , allowing external GPU connectivity for enhanced performance in graphically intensive games.

, allowing external GPU connectivity for enhanced performance in graphically intensive games. Additional features like RGB lighting and high-quality speakers, which enhance the overall gaming experience.

These hardware specifications establish the Ally X as a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. Its design and performance capabilities cater to gamers seeking a premium experience. However, hardware alone cannot guarantee success, as the software experience plays an equally critical role.

Windows 11: A Blessing and a Burden

The decision to use Windows 11 as the operating system for the ROG Xbox Ally X brings both advantages and challenges. On one hand, Windows 11 offers broad compatibility with a vast library of PC games, giving users access to a wide range of titles. On the other hand, its implementation on an 8-inch touchscreen device reveals significant shortcomings that impact usability.

Users may encounter several issues, including:

Input delays that disrupt the gaming experience, particularly in fast-paced titles.

that disrupt the gaming experience, particularly in fast-paced titles. Awkward scaling and navigation problems, as the operating system struggles to adapt to the small touchscreen interface.

and navigation problems, as the operating system struggles to adapt to the small touchscreen interface. Overlapping software layers , such as the Xbox app and Asus Armory Crate, which complicate the user experience.

, such as the Xbox app and Asus Armory Crate, which complicate the user experience. A lengthy setup process, requiring multiple updates and configurations before the device is fully operational.

These challenges undermine the portability and ease of use that gamers expect from a handheld console. While Windows 11 provides access to a vast ecosystem of games, its inefficiencies on this platform detract from the overall experience.

Windows 11 or SteamOS? Choosing the Best OS for the Ally X

SteamOS (Bazzite): An Alternative with Trade-Offs

To address the limitations of Windows 11, an experiment was conducted to replace it with SteamOS (Bazzite), a Linux-based operating system optimized for gaming. The process involved creating a dual-boot setup, which required disabling Windows drive encryption. Initial results were promising, with noticeable improvements in system responsiveness and gaming performance.

However, the switch to SteamOS introduced its own set of challenges:

Loss of key features , including RGB lighting, power modes, and some control functionalities, which are integral to the device’s appeal.

, including RGB lighting, power modes, and some control functionalities, which are integral to the device’s appeal. Compatibility issues with certain games, particularly those reliant on Windows-specific frameworks.

with certain games, particularly those reliant on Windows-specific frameworks. Inconsistent performance benchmarks, with some titles running smoothly while others experienced significant performance drops.

While SteamOS demonstrated the potential for a more streamlined and responsive user experience, the trade-offs in functionality and compatibility make it a less practical solution for most users. The experiment highlights the need for a tailored operating system that can fully use the hardware capabilities of the Ally X without compromising usability.

Strengths and Weaknesses: A Balanced View

The ROG Xbox Ally X excels in several key areas, particularly its hardware and ergonomic design. The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 support adds versatility, allowing users to connect external GPUs for enhanced performance in demanding games. Additionally, its ergonomic grips and high-quality speakers provide a superior gaming experience compared to competitors like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

However, the reliance on Windows 11 remains a significant drawback. The operating system’s inefficiencies, combined with the limitations of alternative solutions like SteamOS, highlight the need for a more optimized software experience. Without this, the device struggles to deliver on its promise of seamless, portable gaming.

The ROG Xbox Ally X represents a bold step forward in handheld gaming, but its reliance on an ill-suited operating system holds it back from reaching its full potential. For gamers willing to navigate its software challenges, the device offers a glimpse of what could be achieved with further refinement. However, for now, it remains a device with unrealized potential, awaiting software innovations that can unlock its true capabilities.

