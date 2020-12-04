AMBER B1 desktop, modular, wireless 7-axis robotic arm

In a few months time a 7-axis modular robotic arm will be launching via Kickstarter providing a desktop industrial level robotic arm driven by the company’s AIOS actuator developed in-house by OGadget. Each actuator incorporates a high-precision harmonic reducer, driver, motor, encoder into a compact size as 1/10 of a normal servo system, striking the perfect balance between size and power. Offering High Precision: ±0.02 mm repeatability qualifies B1 for work that is highly demanding for accuracy says its creators.

Features of the AMBER B1 7-axis modular robotic arm include :

– AIOS (All-In-One Servo) – Each actuator incorporates a high-precision harmonic reducer, driver, motor, encoder into a compact size as 1/10 of normal servo system, striking the perfect balance between size and power.

– High Precision – ±0.02 mm repeatability qualifies B1 for work that is highly demanding for accuracy.

– Smart & Safe – With excellent gravity compensation, collision detection, impact resistance, and impedance, torque, speed and position control, B1 can intelligently and safely assist operators to complete any tasks in a fenceless environment.

– Wireless Control – Enabled by ethernet connection, B1 offers on-air command feeding for truly convenient remote control on smartphones & laptops.

– Easy Set-Up – With AMBER ROBOT Studio modular programming software, B1 offers ease-to-use drag & drop robot arm control which is perfect for STEM education. B1 also offers industry-grade productivity to users from tech hobbyists, DIY makers to SMBs with Python & C++ SDK programming.

Source : AMBER

