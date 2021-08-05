TECBOT M1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop

If you would like a little help with the housework you may be interested in a new intelligent robot vacuum cleaner and mop created by the development team at TECBOT. The M1 robot vacuum cleaner can hoover hardwood floors, carpet as well as mopping your kitchen tiles and includes a self rinse feature to help keep your floors as clean as possible for longer.

The four in one robot vacuum cleaner features three surface settings and is equipped with LDS and SLAM navigation systems and cleans using its 4000 Pa suction. With built-in sensors and a companion smartphone app the robot vacuum will return to its base to also recharge when it’s battery is low and can differentiate between carpet and hard flooring.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TECBOT campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the TECBOT robot vacuum cleaner and mop project view the promotional video below.

“Make cleaning easier with TECBOT M1. Our revolutionary 4-in-1 technology provides vacuum, sweep, mop, and self rinse functions in one innovative robot. At the touch of a button, TECBOT M1 does it all. Simple, automatic, and convenient.A sensor monitors the condition of the mop. It triggers an automated self rinse whenever necessary, ensuring that the mop pad is always clean and preventing contamination of the previously cleaned floor areas. Less effort, less worry!”

“Unlike the previous generation of robot vacuum cleaners with mop functions that required manual cleaning of the dirty mop pad, TECBOT M1 has a self rinse function that uses high-pressure water to maintain a clean mop head as it moves across the floor without returning to its base. More intelligent, more versatile, more effective!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the robot vacuum cleaner and mop, jump over to the official TECBOT crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

