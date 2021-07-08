Neabot self emptying robot vacuum cleaner and mop

The Neabot Q11 4000Pa is now available via Indiegogo and has been designed to equip your home with a self emptying robot vacuum and mop equipped with a wealth of technology to help it manoeuvre around obstacles that may be left in its way. Using artificial intelligent obstacle avoidance technology the robot vacuum cleaner is capable of 3D scanning and mapping your rooms creating a much more detailed map of its environment when compared to less detailed 2D floor-based manoeuvres.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $529 or £383 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Neabot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Neabot robot vacuum and mop project view the promotional video below.

“Neabot NoMo Q11 lifts the AI obstacle avoidance technology to a whole new level. It utilizes 3D scanning & mapping instead of 2D that’s widely used by competing products. Together with the most advanced route planning algorithm, Neabot Q11 plans better cleaning routes than any other robot vacuums and achieves an industry-high cleaning rate of 91%. “

“The compact body, 3.4-inch in height, easily gets under beds and sofas. Its unbeatable suction power of 4000Pa is one of the strongest on the market. When getting on carpet, it automatically boost the suction to give the carpet a much more thorough cleaning. Q11 comes with an interactive APP of its own, on which you can easily set the cleaning areas or the no-go zones.”

“We’ve had noise reduction in mind from day one, so that you and your family can have your life/work undisturbed while Neabot Q11 gets your house cleaned up. In addition to all above wonderful features, the uniqued design of Q11 stands out in a very visually pleasing way.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the robot vacuum and mop, jump over to the official Neabot crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

