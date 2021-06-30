LD-AIR LiDAR scanner sensor from $129

If you’d like to learn more about lidar technology, sensors and scanners you may be interested in a project called the LD-AIR, which comes equipped with a LiDAR scanner capable of 360° sensing. The lidar scanner is small and versatile enough to fit in any application or project you may be building.

The LiDAR sensor has been designed by the team at LDRobot and is available from just $129 offering a great way to learn more about this new technology offering highly accurate LiDAR scanning at an affordable price. The sensor also supports Arduino, Raspberry Pi, C++, Javascript, and other specialized robotic operating systems.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $129 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LD-AIR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the LD-AIR LiDAR scanner sensor project review the promotional video below.

“It’s time for us, the LDROBOT Group, to disrupt this industry and make LiDAR accessible to everyone! LD-AIR LiDAR, the latest LiDAR sensor from LDROBOT, is designed for diverse robotic applications such as vacuum robots, industrial robots, educational robots, service robots, agriculture robots, scientific research, etc. Enabling robots to make high-resolution maps, achieve obstacle avoidance, and become smarter at an affordable price.”

“Recently, LiDAR sensors have been widely used in various industries such as automobile, archaeology, geography, agriculture, and more. The main purpose is for making high-resolution maps.LD-AIR LiDAR offers high accuracy sensing capability TOF LiDAR sensors to everyone at an affordable price starting from $129.”

“Using advanced technology, the TOF sensor in LD-AIR LiDAR is a highly accurate with 360° scanning range for precise scanning results every time.Compared to other traditional laser scanners, LD-AIR LiDAR utilizes the Time of Flight technique to detect distance precisely within a 12 meters radius range.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the LiDAR scanner sensor , jump over to the official LD-AIR lidar scanner sensor crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

