Building a 7 axis industrial robot arm from scratch

Engineer, maker and YouTuber Jeremy Fielding has taken on the huge project of building a seven axis industrial robot arm from scratch. Machining components and designing every aspect of the robot arm himself. Check out the amazing progress he has made in the videos embedded below.

Jeremy explains his design and thought process of the robot arm in detail allowing you to understand why each decision has been made as well as some of the pitfalls that could occur if certain parts are positioned incorrectly due to their weight and required use. Building a seven axis industrial robot arm in your home workshop is no small feat yet the robot arm is looking fantastic even in its development stages.

“I am fascinated by all things mechanical. As such, most of my projects move or contain some element that is mechanically interesting to me. I am also interested in Electrical engineering. YouTube is where you will find most of my robot arm and content. My goal is simple. “Draw them to engineering with amazing projects: Inspire them with ideas: Then teach them how to do it.” I just want to say thank you. The response has been amazing. And I believe this will grow into a place where people are inspired to learn, build things, and find solutions rather than problems.”

To continue watching the awesome industrial robot arm build process jump over to the Jeremy Fielding YouTube channel and subscribe to be kept up-to-date when new videos are released. To help raise funds build his project Jeremy has a Patreon page where you can learn more and help fund his amazing builds as well as gain access to exclusive content only available to Patreon subscribers.

Source : Jeremy Fielding : YouTube

