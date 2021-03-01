Spofec Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan unveiled

Spofec have taken the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan and given it some serious upgrades, this includes an extra 107 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque over the standard vehicle.

The Spofec Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan also comes with 24 inch forged wheels and an OVERDOSE widebody.

The SPOFEC OVERDOSE widebody, whose individual components are produced in OEM quality from Pur-R-Rim, creates space for massive 24-inch forged wheels. The OVERDOSE fender flares add ten centimeters to the width of the Cullinan at the front and twelve centimeters at the rear. This results in an impressive overall width of 2.12 meters. SPOFEC also sculpted special matching rocker panels, which perfectly tie the sweeping fender flares at both axles together.

The wheels tailor-made for the wider track were developed in cooperation with Vossen. The American company uses state-of-the-art forging and machining technology to produce high-end rims of the highest quality. The Black Badge pictured here sports ten-inch wide SPOFEC SP2 wheels painted black, which were designed and produced specifically for the OVERDOSE bodywork transformation. Their nine pairs of twin-spokes make these forged wheels particularly robust. To achieve a particularly refined look, the wheel bolts disappear behind a center cover. SPOFEC chose high-performance street tires of size 295/30 R 24 front and back as the optimal solution.

The upgraded Spofec Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan comes with 707 horsepower and 1060 Nm of torque, this gives it a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.6 seconds, it has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Source Spofec

