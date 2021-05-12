RML Short Wheelbase is a modern Ferrari 250 GT

Engineering company RML Group has revealed a modern interpretation of one of the all-time classic Ferrari automobiles. The official name for the car is the RML Short Wheelbase, and it’s inspired by the 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The RML Short Wheelbase has reached the end of its development program and is meant to pay homology to the driving purity of supercars from the past while providing occupants 21st-century comfort and convenience.

Power comes from a front-mounted Ferrari V12 engine, and the car features carbon fiber bodywork. RML says the Short Wheelbase is fast and usable as a “Grand Routier” of the highest order. The car features a long list of discrete modern features allowing it to be comfortable to use for driving long distances with comfort and convenience not possible in a 60-year-old car.

The Ferrari V12 engine makes 478 horsepower and 419 pound-foot of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed Ferrari manual gearbox with an open-gated manual shifter. The vehicle can reach 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of over 185 mph. The company plans to produce about 30 cars, and pricing is unannounced.

