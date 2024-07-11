Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

The Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition stands as a remarkable testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of innovation that has defined Rimac Automobili over the past 15 years. This limited-run iteration of the groundbreaking Nevera hypercar seamlessly blends innovative technology with exquisite design, creating a masterpiece that celebrates the company’s impressive achievements. With only nine bespoke examples set to be produced, the 15th Anniversary Edition is a true collector’s dream, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.

Unique Features and Design

Each of the nine carefully crafted units of the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition features a striking and symbolic copper shade, marking the first time that matte paintwork has been featured on the Nevera. This distinctive hue not only serves as a fitting tribute to the celebration of Rimac’s 15th anniversary but also holds deeper meaning, representing the flow of energy and the practical application of copper in electrical cables, a nod to the company’s expertise in electric vehicle technology. The car’s exterior is further enhanced by a full visible carbon fiber split, providing a captivating contrast in both texture and color, with the glossy finish juxtaposed against the matte copper paintwork. Exclusive dual-color alloy wheels, specially designed for this edition, add another layer of sophistication to the Nevera’s already impressive presence. The subtle yet impactful “15 Years Anniversary” badging and a unique Rimac pattern running the length of the car serve as additional reminders of the significance of this limited-edition masterpiece.

Interior Excellence

Step inside the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail. The interior is adorned with copper anodized switchgear and copper-painted surfaces, creating a luxurious and cohesive aesthetic that perfectly complements the exterior. Customers have the option to choose between a bold black or pristine white cabin, each offering a striking contrast to the copper accents throughout. The seats are upholstered in the finest copper leather, with the number ’15’ elegantly embossed into the headrests, serving as a constant reminder of the car’s exclusive nature. As a final touch, special one-of-nine and ‘2009-2024’ scripts grace the armrest, emphasizing the rarity and historical significance of this extraordinary edition.

Pricing and Availability

For those fortunate enough to secure one of the nine coveted units, the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition comes with a price tag of €2,350,000. This all-inclusive price encompasses a comprehensive array of options and bespoke luggage that perfectly matches the car’s interior, ensuring that every aspect of ownership is tailored to the discerning tastes of its elite clientele. The first of these exclusive units is set to make its grand debut at the prestigious 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will showcase its prowess by taking on the iconic hill climb. This event holds particular significance for Rimac, as it was here that the Nevera Time Attack edition set the Production Car record in 2023, with an astonishing time of 49.32 seconds, cementing the Nevera’s position as a true performance powerhouse.

Specifications

Price: €2,350,000

€2,350,000 Production: Limited to 9 units

Limited to 9 units Exterior: New copper shade with matte paintwork, full visible carbon fiber split

New copper shade with matte paintwork, full visible carbon fiber split Wheels: Exclusive dual-color alloy wheel design

Exclusive dual-color alloy wheel design Interior: Copper anodized switchgear, copper-painted surfaces, black or white cabin, copper leather seats with ’15’ embossed headrests

Copper anodized switchgear, copper-painted surfaces, black or white cabin, copper leather seats with ’15’ embossed headrests Special Features: 15 Years Anniversary badging, Rimac pattern, one-of-nine and ‘2009-2024’ scripts

The Broader Rimac Group

While the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition is undoubtedly the star of the show, those intrigued by this exceptional hypercar may also find interest in the broader innovations and endeavors of the Rimac Group. Rimac Technology, a Tier 1 supplier to global car manufacturers, showcases the company’s expertise in developing and supplying innovative electric vehicle components and systems to some of the world’s most renowned automotive brands. This division of the Rimac Group plays a crucial role in advancing the adoption of electric vehicle technology across the industry.

Another fascinating aspect of the Rimac Group is Rimac Energy, an innovative stationary energy storage business that leverages the company’s expertise in battery technology to develop advanced solutions for energy storage and management. By applying the same principles and technologies that power the Nevera to stationary applications, Rimac Energy aims to transform the way we store and use energy, contributing to a more sustainable future.

At the heart of Rimac’s operations lies the Rimac Campus, an impressive 100,000 m2 headquarters and production facility that serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to growth and innovation. This state-of-the-art complex houses the company’s research and development teams, production lines, and administrative offices, fostering a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of electric vehicle technology.

Conclusion

The Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition is more than just a hypercar; it is a symbol of Rimac Automobili’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and performance. This limited-edition masterpiece encapsulates the company’s 15-year journey, celebrating its achievements while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of electric vehicles. With its striking copper shade, bespoke design elements, and unparalleled performance, the 15th Anniversary Edition is a true collector’s item that is sure to leave a lasting impression on the automotive world. As Rimac continues to innovate and expand its reach through initiatives like Rimac Technology, Rimac Energy, and the Rimac Campus, it is clear that this visionary company is poised to shape the future of transportation and energy storage for years to come.

Source Rimac



