Mercedes EQE sedan and EQE SUV get special edition models

Mercedes Benz has announced that it is launching special edition versions of its Mercedes EQE sedan and EQE SUV in Germany, these incklude tyhe new Electric Art Edition and the AMG Line Edition.

Expressive and elegant or fascinatingly dynamic – Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany have the choice: With the Edition Electric Art and the Edition AMG Line, the EQE sedan and the EQE SUV are now available with particularly extensive special equipment for the exterior and interior available at an attractive price advantage[1]. The premium package (Electric Art Premium or AMG Line Premium) included in all Edition special models offers a comprehensive range of innovation, safety and comfort for both body variants. Thanks to numerous equipment highlights such as the Burmester® 3D surround sound system, the latest generation MBUX with augmented reality and the intelligent driving assistance package Plus, the new special models leave nothing to be desired. Innovative features such as DIGITAL LIGHT, active ambient lighting and the parking package with 360° camera ensure comfortable driving and are also included in the scope of equipment, as is the black panel radiator cover with finely designed Mercedes stars. Depending on the respective vehicle configuration, it is also possible to make further individualizations to the EQE Sedan and EQE SUV.

You can find out more details about these special edition versions of the Mercedes EQE sedan and EQE SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, these new models will only be available in Germany.

Souyrce Mercedes Benz



