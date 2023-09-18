ABT Audi RS7 Legacy Edition comes with 986 horsepower

ABT has unveiled a new modified RS7, the ABT Audi RS7 Legacy Edition, and the car comes with 986 horsepower and a unique beige paint job, ABT is also creating an Audi RS6 Legacy Edition.

True to the adage that standing still is going backwards, ABT Sportsline, the world’s largest tuner of vehicles from the VW Group, has developed a new innovative technology for the recently presented special models RS 6 and RS 7 Legacy Edition . With this, the impressive performance of the 4.0l bi-turbo engines (DJPB) with 603 kW (820 hp, V-max 330 km/h)* can be increased once again to 736 kW (1000 hp)** and approx. 1150 Nm.

IWI is the name of the advanced new system. The Indirect Water/Ethanol-Injection is fitted in front of the engine’s two throttle valves. This additional injection system is regulated by the electronic control unit, also newly developed by ABT Sportsline especially for this purpose, and works in combination with the AEC system. Ethanol is particularly well suited due to its availability and good physical values. “The IWI technology offers us the thermodynamic advantages to be able to display the most enduring power output in these performance regions. Through IWI injection, we ensure very strong internal cooling of the engine. This allows more charge air or oxygen to be supplied for the combustion of the fuel, resulting in permanently higher performance,” says Thomas Biermaier, Managing Director of ABT Sportsline, explaining how the innovative system works.

You can find out more information about the ABT Audi RS7 Legacy Edition over at the ABT website at the link below, as yet there arte no details on how much this high powered Audi RS7 will cost.

