Piepacker online retro games platform launches via Kickstarter

Piepacker is a new multiplayer retro gaming platform launched via Kickstarter this month and designed to enable you to play retro video games with your friends via a web browser. Piepacker will offer a constantly growing pre-built catalogue of more than 60 awesome retro games from the NES to the PlayStation 1. “To make the online living room experience complete, we included a video chat to see and talk to the people you are playing with.” Thanks to the campaign raising over $180,000 thanks to over 1000 backers the company is integrating an “ultimate feature for Piepacker”, the ability to play your own Playstation 1 digital games (ROMs) online with friends, on Piepacker.

Features of the Piepacker online retro games platform

– Users create an account and play multiplayer retro games online

– No installation required, directly in your Chrome browser.

– Use our magic URLs: share the room link with friends, they click, you play together. Your friends don’t even need an account.

– Integrated video chat with game-themed AR 3D masks

– 60+ licensed retro games pre-installed & ready to play!! From the NES to PS1. …or bring your own games digitally (ROM) [for Premium Members] or physically, thanks to our proprietary cartridge reader: the PieReader

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $40 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Piepacker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Piepacker retro games console project checkout the promotional video below.

“The PieReader has been successfully tested with a wide range of retrogaming classics and is currently going through its last manufacturing checks in the factory, to be ready to ship in autumn this year. Piepacker’s current built-in catalogue features a collection of 60+ licensed retro and indie games as well as board and card games. Check our FAQ for the full list. “

“In addition we are bringing exclusive original retro games created in our in-house gaming studio. Our first game will be available for all backers as soon as the campaign ends. Meet Arsene Lupin: Gentleman Bombe. Use TNTs and a ton of bonuses to defeat your opponents!”

“We are targeting the end of the year (2021) for this. So many great games begging to be rediscovered!! We really hope we can get the funding to make this legendary goal happen. Unlock even more surprises by helping us grow our community! Back us, join our community on Discord and share our launch post on Facebook and Twitter. Now that you already have 3 achievements below, it’s time to target 4 more to unlock another surprise.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the retro games console, jump over to the official Piepacker crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

