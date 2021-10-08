Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City reboot film trailer released by Sony

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie that will be premiering in theatres worldwide next month on November 24th 2021. The film franchise is returning to its roots in the latest film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been directed and written by Johannes Roberts.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and setting in the new Resident Evil reboot film.

“Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

Source : Sony Pictures

