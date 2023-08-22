Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake

Netflix has today released a new trailer for its upcoming crime thriller film Reptile. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Michael Pitt, and Ato Essandoh. The film is set to make its grand debut on the Netflix platform on October 6, 2023, promising to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience to viewers worldwide.

Reptile is a crime thriller that has been co-written and directed by Grant Singer, marking his first foray into feature-film direction. The film’s intriguing narrative and Singer’s directorial prowess have already garnered significant attention, with the film scheduled to premiere at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023.

The plot of “Reptile” is set against the backdrop of New England, where a detective finds himself embroiled in the mysterious murder of a real estate agent. As the detective delves deeper into the case, he is forced to confront a reflection of himself, adding a psychological twist to the crime thriller.

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s suspenseful narrative and the stellar performances of the cast. Benicio Del Toro, known for his intense and captivating performances, is expected to deliver another memorable act. Justin Timberlake, a multi-talented artist, is also set to showcase his acting prowess in this thrilling narrative.

With its intriguing plot, star-studded cast, and the promise of a thrilling viewing experience, Reptile is set to be a standout addition to Netflix’s repertoire of original content. As the premiere date approaches, movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to unravel the mystery that “Reptile” promises to deliver.

