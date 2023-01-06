Renfield Dracula film starring Nicolas Cage premiers April 14th

Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for the upcoming Renfield Dracula film starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. The upcoming horror comedy film has been directed by Chris McKay from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman and in addition to Cage and Hoult stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez.

“Count Dracula’s lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life in modern day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty but perennially aggressive traffic cop.“

Renfield film 2023

“In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. “

Source : Universal Pictures





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals