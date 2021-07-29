IoThing Digital professional Omron G5Q-14 relay board with dual digital inputs

Developers, engineers and makers searching for a professional grade digital input output module and relay board may be interested in the IoThing Digital board soon to be made available via Crowd Supply. Equipped with two high power Omron G5Q-14 relays and two digital input channels based on the Texas Instruments ISO1211. The compact development board allows digital input of both DC and AC signals, not limiting you to a choice of input voltage levels.

The IoThing Digital relay board allows you to choose from a range of different voltage levels such as 60 VDC or 220 VAC or any other, up to 300 V and also features an integrated DC-DC converter and a slot for mikroBUS modules.

“IoThing Digital can be used as an add-on module for popular SoMs such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Adafruit, Particle, SparkFun, Teensy boards and others. We will also be providing PCBs based on LPC824, SAMD21 and STM32F411 microcontrollers as add-on options during this campaign. As a bonus, IoThing Digital measures 65 mmx 56 mm and corresponds to the popular format of the Raspberry Pi 3A+, which greatly simplifies its use with the Raspberry Pi.”

“IoThing Digital is perfect for engineers who are designing distributed / decentralized control systems, developers of modern IoT and IIoT (in which our module can be used as a basis for building compact embedded systems), and even amateur designers who automate everything – from thermometers in windows, to heating systems, up to the implementation of smart homes and smart farms.”

For more details on the IoThing Digital relay board and full specifications jump over to the Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals