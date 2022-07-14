Organize your family with the digital family bulletin board

If your family time could do with a little more organization you may be interested in a new digital family bulletin board in the form of the Hearth Display. Featuring a digital calendar and task manager the bulletin board has been specifically designed to help you organize and manage your household all from one place. Enabling family members to see at a glance today’s events or upcoming tasks. Perhaps it is time to ditch your corkboard or whiteboard for a more up-to-date digital way to communicate to the whole family.

Organize your family

Hearth can support a family of 3 or a family of 20 as well as the babysitter and dog. Enjoy access to unlimited profiles no matter how big or small your family is.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $539 or £453 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Hearth Display is a visual, intuitive family management system that modernizes household planning with digital tools. Hearth organizes everything in one place so you can visualize what’s happening with your family from your home or on the go! Ditch the chaos of whiteboards, to-do lists, chore charts, and post-it notes. Hearth Display is the first system to combine all your disjointed information into one central location.”

If the Hearth Display campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Hearth Display digital family bulletin board project view the promotional video below.

“Keep everyone organized by having all your family to-dos in one central place that everyone can see. Easily delegate or assign tasks to other family members. Or pick up the slack by grabbing a to-do from your family’s “shared” list. Why waste time manually uploading a season-long soccer schedule when you can snap a photo and let Hearth Helper input all the details for you? Simply text or email a photo of information that you want to be added to Hearth and it will automatically get uploaded to your calendar.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the digital family bulletin board, jump over to the official Hearth Display crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

