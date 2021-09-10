Refurbished your old Raspberry Pi mini PC for a £10 voucher

It has been announced this week on the official Raspberry Pi Magazine website that OKdo and Sony Pi have partnered to work together on a new scheme to renew Raspberry Pi computers. Enabling Raspberry Pi owners to send older pre-loved Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 4 boards to OKdo Renew in exchange for £10 vouchers. After which the Raspberry Pi mini PC systems will be sent back to the place of manufacture for refurbishment at the Sony Technology Centre. Where they will be tested, reconditioned and renewed and once again put back on sale at a lower price.

Raspberry Pi refurbishment programme

The Raspberry Pi Foundation will receive a donation for each mini PC sold. OKdo’s SVP of Technology Richard Curtin explains a little more.

“With the global population predicted to approach nine billion people by 2030, we are using more resources than the planet can provide; our future depends on reusing what we have in a sustainable way. Raspberry Pi has a long-standing commitment to sustainability,” says Eben Upton, Founder & CEO at Raspberry Pi. “Our computers consume less power than the legacy PCs they replace, and of course consume less energy, material, and labour during the manufacturing process. Over 40 million Raspberry Pi computers have been sold since 2012, and the vast majority of these remain in working order, even after their owners have upgraded to more recent versions. Managed reuse of these surplus units provides an avenue to further reduce our environmental footprint, and we welcome this exciting new initiative from OKdo and Sony.”

“The scheme will aim to begin the recycling of a proportion of the 40 million Raspberry Pi [boards] in circulation today that are pre-loved, but no longer used,” explains Richard Curtin. Initially, this service is being rolled out across the UK, but we have plans to expand it globally by the end of 2021.”

For more information on the new Raspberry Pi 4 refurbishment programme and details on how to send back your older mini PC systems for a refurbishment jump over to the OKdo website by following the link below.

Source : MagPi : OKdo

