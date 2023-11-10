Reduce stress in your life with the S-NANO V2 EDC fidget slider

Ant Design based in New York has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch its next-generation stress busting fidget slider in the form of the S-NANO V2. Perfect for an everyday carry (EDC) stress reducer the fidget slider offers a unique magnetic responsive and satisfying movement that allows you to relax and enjoy peace of mind with every touch, say it’s creators.

The S-NANO V2 EDC fidget slider is a carefully crafted stress-relief tool that cleverly combines various technologies to provide a calming, rhythmic distraction. This small, pocket-sized device is designed to help you cope with the constant influx of digital information that characterizes modern life.

Reduce stress

It uses magnetic technology to create a smooth sliding motion and unique sounds, providing a tactile experience that engages your senses and helps reduce stress. Early bird packages are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $89 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates).

The S-NANO V2 has been significantly upgraded from its previous version, with a fixed top cover, improved grip for better handling, and a smaller size for easier portability. The redesigned magnets and interchangeable panels allow for customization, ensuring the device can be tailored to your personal needs and preferences. Additionally, the device is designed for durability and easy cleaning, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

A notable feature of the S-NANO V2 is its compatibility with a tritium tube. This optional feature can emit a soft glow, adding another sensory element to the experience of using the device. The tritium tube is powered by Tritium Tube technology, a reliable light source that doesn’t require electricity or batteries, enhancing the device’s convenience and dependability.

EDC fidget slider

The S-NANO V2 is available in two material options: Titanium (Grade 5) and Zirconium. These materials were chosen for their strength and aesthetic appeal. The use of these materials showcases the advanced material technology employed in the design and construction of the S-NANO V2.

Assuming that the S-NANO V2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the S-NANO V2 EDC fidget slider project and how it can reduce stress by providing something to distract your emotions browse the promotional video below.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of fidget spinners, EDC and stress relievers :

S-NANO V2

The S-NANO V2 EDC fidget slider is a highly advanced stress-relief tool that combines digital, magnetic, haptic, and material technologies to provide a calming, rhythmic distraction. Its unique design features, including magnetic levitation, interchangeable magnets and panels, and compatibility with a tritium tube, set it apart from other stress-relief devices on the market.

With its easy maintenance, compact size for portability, and availability in two attractive materials, the S-NANO V2 is a practical and stylish solution for those seeking a tactile way to reduce stress in the digital age. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it more than just a tool – it’s a companion for navigating the challenges of modern life.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the EDC fidget slider, jump over to the official S-NANO V2 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals