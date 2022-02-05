Cogwheel fidget cube helps you stay focused

A new cogwheel fidget cube has been created to help you focus, assist your thoughts and provide stress relief when needed. The sensory compression pads are linked together using a cogwheel structure allowing you to “release your stress and capture inspiration” say its designers. Equipped with a high efficient bearing that can spin continually for up to 90 seconds the fidget cube features 6 faces to press and play with and can be customized with your own stickers if preferred.

Polytoy is constructed from a plastic material resistant to both oil and grease and can be easily washed under the tap to remove any dirt. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates).

Focus fidget cube

“Do you spin a pen around your fingers unconsciously when you are thinking? In fact, research shows that human fingers correspond to different central of the human body. Finger movement stimulates you central nerve and help to better brainstorming. Unlike the flat structure of other fingertip spinner which can cause fatigue in fingers. Polytoy is designed to be the fit size that can be easily picked up with adults’ fingers. Every finger will involve when you spin the Polytop, but still don’t feel fatigue.”

Assuming that the Polytoy funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Polytoy cogwheel fidget cube project review the promotional video below.

“The left hand stimulates right brain, that controls attention, memory, reasoning and problem solving. The right hand stimulates left brain, that handles organization and logic. High efficient bearing guarantees a 90 seconds effective rotation. Give you enough time to release stress and tension. Increase the likelihood of inspiration occurring.”

” The unique 6 surfaces push-button structure, each surface is equipped with an independent spring. You can enjoy the pleasure and joy of pushing button and from the clatter sound. Enjoy the deep state of relaxation and calm your nerves from auditory perception touch.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the cogwheel fidget cube, jump over to the official Polytoy crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

