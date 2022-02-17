Pathfinder surgical blade multitool is the perfect addition to your keychain

The Pathfinder+ multitool has successfully raised its required pledge goal making sure that the useful keychain tool makes the jump from concept into production. Offering a wealth of useful features and a surgical blade knife for precision. The multitool has been designed by Ant Design and features a knife, screwdriver, ruler, file, obligatory bottle opener, pry bar and more. Small enough to fit on your keychain the multitool is available in both Grade 5 Titanium or Brass depending on your requirements. The Brass edition weighs 23g while the Titanium model weighs just 12.5g.

Surgical blade multitool

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our knife/bottle opener also has a file on one of its sides, letting your clean and trim your fingernails on the go too. Lastly, we have made sure not to let any chance of making our product useful and practical go vain and have, therefore, equipped it with some glow on its inside to allow it to be your helper in times of dark too.”

“Yeah, we understand that it’s hard to believe in something as small as Pathfinder+ to have so many practical uses, but we urge you to get your hands on it and you’d see for yourself how this was a tool you have needed your entire life. The product is made of Titanium Grade 5, making it one of the strongest and long-lasting tools you’d ever get your hands on.”

If the Pathfinder campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Pathfinder multitool project view the promotional video below.

“Simply stated, Pathfinder is a single, pocket-sized tool that you can use for multiple everyday purposes. We proudly claim that our unique tool is one of the world’s smallest, yet the sharpest knife, with interchangeable blades. But, that is not all about our product is! It is also a pry bar that can easily be used as a screwdriver when required. Further, it works equally well as a bottle opener and has measurements in inches and millimeters on its sides that let you use it as a precise ruler too.”

