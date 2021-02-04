COMMA unique multifunctional fidget toy

A new fidget toy has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this week called COMMA, offering you a powerful device that cannot only spin at a high speed like other spinners, but is also equipped with adjustable damping and sound rotation, as well as being a great bottle opener when needed. COMMA is available in a choice of four colours silver, black, gold and grey.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the COMMA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the COMMA fidget toy project view the promotional video below.

“COMMA represents a new high level of fidget spinners with unique functions and no mediocrity. It is equipped with the most desirable and important function, which means that it can provide all functions to satisfy your fidgeting. More important, EDC is added for better use and standard bearings are installed as a support. “

“Most spinners can only spin but we want more about it. We ensure that COMMA spin while offer other fidgeting functions according to your mood. Not every state of fidgeting are the same and different people require different functions. COMMA is the smallest labyrinth in the world, with a complex and complete system. It will let everything upsetting go, leaving you immersed in the game of labyrinth. “

Source : Kickstarter

