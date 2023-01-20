Redmagic 8 Pro smartphone gets durability tested

The new Redmagic 8 Pro smartphone was announced earlier this week, we have already seen a hands-on video for the handset and now we have a durability test.

The video below from JerryRigEverthing outs the new Redmagic 8 Pro smartphone through a range of tests. This includes a scratch test for the display and camera, a burn test for the display, and also a bend test, let’s see how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video, the display on the handsets gets scratched at levels 6 and 7, this is as expected as the glass on the handset is Gorilla Glass 5.

During the burn test, there was some damage that disappeared and ended up going back to normal, the handset also managed to pass the bend test with no permanent damage to the device. The handset

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1116 pixels.

The device also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and you get a choice of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Redmagic Pro 8 comes with a range of cameras including a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





