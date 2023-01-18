Redmagic 8 Pro gaming smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Redmagic 8 Pro gaming smartphone was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the handset’s features and its design.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Redmagic 8 Pro gaming smartphone and it range of features.

As we can see from the video the new Redmagic 8 Pro comes with a range of impressive features, the handset is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The device also comes with two RAM and storage options depending on the model you choose the Matte model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the 8 Pro Void, model comes with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1116 pixels.

Other specifications include three rear cameras with a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 6-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

Pricing for these new Redmagic 8 Pro smartphones starts at £580 for the Matte model and the Void model costs £710.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





