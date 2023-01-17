Redmagic 8 Pro smartphone gets official

Redmagic has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Redmagic 8 Pro, the handset launched in China previously at the end of last year. Now the global version of the handset is launching and there will be two models.

The first model is the Redmagic 8 Pro Matte, this device has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the other model is the 8 Pro Void, this device has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both handsets come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1116 pixels.

The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and there is a 6,000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The handset can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 43 minutes.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Redmagic 8 Pro smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

The handset comes with Redmagic OS 6.0 which is based on Google’s Android 13 and pricing will be $650 for the Matter models and $800 for the Void model in the USA. In the UK the Matte model costs £580 and the Void Model £710, you can find out more details over at the RedMagic website at the link below.

