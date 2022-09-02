Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition unveiled

Redmagic is launching a limited edition version of their Redmagic 7S Pro, the Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition.

There will be only 200 units of the Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile smartphone made available and the handset costs $899.

REDMAGIC is teaming up with lords Mobile! We will have 200 REDMAGIC 7S Pros available for purchase in a unique Lords Mobile-designed box along with some extra goodies. Read further along for more details.

Inside each of these 200 special edition Lords Mobile REDMAGIC 7S Pros boxes, you will find a REDMAGIC 7S Pro of course and, also a Lords Mobile gift card. These Lords Mobile gift cards can value anywhere from $50 to $500! On the REDMAGIC XP Store, you can also get your hands on $50 gift cards for the Lords Mobile game.

The first 50 purchases will get a FREE REDMAGIC Protective Case. The REDMAGIC Protective Case is designed to keep your ultimate gaming smartphone from falls and impacts so you can focus on gaming while you’re out and about. It does not impair the gaming experience at all by allowing easy access to all of our specialized gaming features and also helps to keep the phone cool when you are using the REDMAGIC Turbo Cooler thanks to the aluminum plate on the back of the case that sits perfectly where the Turbo cooler goes.

You can find out more details about the new Redmagic 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition over at the company’s website at the link below.

