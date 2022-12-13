Redemption Reapers dark fantasy tactical RPG game first trailer

Developer Adglobe and publisher Binary Haze Interactive have released the first trailer for their upcoming dark fantasy RPG game which will be officially launching in a few months time during February 2023. Available to play on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

“Carve through the Mort and uncover a gripping, mature story of wartime struggles. Witness powerful moments unfold between members of the Brigade during fully voiced cutscenes as fighters learn more about their allies and the world around them. Guide the Ashen Hawk Brigade’s rise from obscurity to folk heroes as members grapple with their dark past as a deadly – and despised – organization dubbed “Faithless Reapers.”

Redemption Reapers

“Lead the Ashen Hawk Brigade in tactical skirmishes on 3D maps. Employ strategic moves, directing units across the battlefield before issuing commands to attack, defend, or deploy skills during each turn. Overcome seemingly insurmountable odds by mastering sneak attacks for extra damage or powerful combo strikes from multiple Brigade members.”

“Ensure each Brigade member is fit for the trials ahead by outfitting the party with powerful gear. Turn hard-earned spoils of victory into resources for crafting mighty weapons and armor. Upgrade skills to unlock combat abilities capable of turning a ragtag troop of underdogs into courageous champions.”

Dark fantasy RPG game

“Redemption Reapers is being brought to life by industry luminaries, including tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Fire Emblem series director and scenario/level designer; Kingdom Hearts III planning), as well as a star-studded voice cast featuring Kyle McCarley (13 Sentinels: Aegis of Ruin, NieR: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV), and Lucien Dodge (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series).”

Source : Steam





