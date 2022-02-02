Ultimate rechargeable book light illuminates both pages without glare

If you are searching for a lightweight, easy-to-use book light to help you read in low light, you may be interested in a new design created by the team at MSMK with magnets as clips. Rather than providing a small dimly lit light that attaches to the top of your book the unique book light provides a full strip of lights across the full width of your book, allowing you to easily read both pages.

Magnets are used to hold the light in place on either side of your book and the lights offer a soft reading light that doesn’t produce any nasty glare. Available in a wide variety of different colors in both leather and microfibre leather the reading light is easily recharged and features a LIR2450 rechargeable battery. Providing hours of reading from a single charge.

Illuminate both pages of your book

The book light is equipped with 7 LEDs and features a flexible circuit board stretching from one side to the other. Touch buttons allow you to adjust the strength of the beam and turn the light on or off when needed. As explained magnets are already integrated into the ends of the book light allowing it to be easily clipped to either side of your book. For recharging a modern USB-C connection has been made allowing you to use your iPad charger or similar when the rechargeable battery is flat.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MSMK crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the book light, jump over to the official MSMK crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

