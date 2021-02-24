Geeky Gadgets

Realme Narzo 30A smartphone unveiled

Earlier today we saw the new Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone and now we have details on another device, the Realme Narzo 30A.

The Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Helio G85 processor.

There are two RAM options 3GB or 4GB and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Realme Narzo 30A  comes with an 8 megapixel Selfie camera and a 13 megapixel main camera on the back, there is also a depth sensor.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Laser Blue and Laser Black and pricing starts at INR 8,999 which is about $125 at the current exchange rate.

