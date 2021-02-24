Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone unveiled

Realme has added some new smartphones to its line up, one of them is the new Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the device comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Realme Narzo 30 Pro is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging, there is also Android 10 and Realme UI.

The device comes with a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are three cameras. These include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will go on sale on the 4th of March 2021 and pricing for the device will start at INR 16,999 which is about $235.

Source Realme, GSM Arena

