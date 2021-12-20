Realme GT2 Pro to have 150 degree camera and more

Realme has released some more information about its new Realme GT2 Pro smartphone, the company has revealed that the handset will have a 150-degree ultrawide camera.

They also revealed that the handset will have a new minamilst design which is called the Paper Tech Master Design.

realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, today officially premiered three world’s first technologies at the realme GT 2 Series Special Event. Relentless tech and design innovations have always been cornerstones of realme’s rapid growth, and as realme’s first and most premium flagship phone to date, the GT 2 series features three world firsts: a back cover made from a bio-polymer material, a 150° ultra-wide camera, and realme’s Innovation Forward Communication.

realme GT 2 Pro features a minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper. Created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, this “Paper Tech Master Design” makes realme GT 2 Pro the world’s first smartphone to incorporate bio-based materials.

realme GT 2 Pro’s back cover uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), but also various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT.

We will have full details about the new Realme GT2 Pro smartphone when the handset is made official.

Source Realme

