Realme GT NEO3 to have 150W charging

Realme has said it is getting ready to launch the world’s fastest charging smartphone, the Realme GT NEO3 and the handset will have 150W charging.

The company has said that the new Realme GT NEO3 will be able to charge from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes, that sounds impressive.

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has just announced that the realme GT NEO3 will be the world’s fastest charging smartphone with 50% battery charged in 5 minutes via 150W charging. Moreover, realme has also introduced the world’s first 100W – 200W smart devices charging architecture – UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), providing a comprehensive solution for speed, safety, and battery life.

Fast charging in smartphones has been one of the most meaningful innovations in recent years and leads to real changes in consumer habits for how they charge and use their phone. Previously, realme smartphones have been equipped with either the dart charge or super dart charge technology, which gives users charging power between 18W and 65W. The smartphones can be fully charged within 35 minutes. realme has consistently invested in providing the public with the fastest and most efficient charging experience possible to take it to the next level. The newest breakthrough, realme’s fast 150W charging technology, can reach 50% charging in just 5 minutes.

We will have more details about the new Realme GT NEO3 and Realme’s new smartphone charging technology when it is made official.

Source realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals