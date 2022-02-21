Realme to announce world’s fastest smartphone charging at MWC

Realme has announced that it will be unveiling the world’s fastest smartphone charging at Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.

The company has revealed that it will launch this new smartphone charging technology as part of its GT series launch.

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand has just announced to launch the world’s fastest smartphone charging on 28th February at MWC Barcelona 2022. realme has been consistently pioneered in providing the fastest and most efficient charging experience possible for customers. As one of the first to launch 125W charging technology, realme continues to be the leader in charging technology and will debut the world’s fastest smartphone charging in the premium line-up: GT Series.

realme’s fast charging technology is always ahead of the curve, especially when compared to devices in the same segment. As part of realme’s 2022 resolution and revolution of going premium, 70% of corporate Research & Development resources will be invested into technology innovations, charging technology being one of the integral parts.

Along with announcing the world’s fastest smartphone charging, the realme GT 2 Pro will also debut in Europe market, empowered by the world’s fastest smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, at MWC Barcelona 2022.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Realme GT 2 Pro and also their new smartphone charging technology.

Source Realme

