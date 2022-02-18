New Realme GT 2 Series launching at MWC

Realme has revealed that it will be launching its new Realme GT 2 Series at Mobile World Congress later this month.

The company will be unveiling the new realMe GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones at MWC 2022 on the 28th of February.

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand has just announced it will introduce its realme GT 2 series – the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro – on Feb 28 at MWC 2022. realme GT 2 Pro launched in China in early January as the first smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in 2022. realme GT 2 Pro will also be the FIRST Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone available in Europe.

As the most premium flagship line-up ever, realme aims to bring leap forward technologies to millions of users worldwide, break into the high-end market and be on the forefront of leading tech innovations. “It always feels great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide, the GT 2 Pro has brought the whole thing to the next level.” said Sky Li, CEO of realme. realme has hit 100-million-unit sales and became the top 6 smartphone brand in just three years. Relentless tech and design innovations have always been the cornerstones of realme’s rapid growth.

We will have full details about the new Realme GT 2 Series of smartphones when they are shown off at MWC 2022 later this month.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals