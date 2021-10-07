Realme GT Neo2 lands in India October 13th

We recently heard that the Realme GT Neo2 would be coming to Europe this month, now we have details on when it will ;launch in India.

The Realme GT Neo2 is headed to India next week, it will be launching in India on the 13th of October, which is next Wednesday.

As a reminder the new Realme GT Neo2 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.62 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with Android 11 and features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new GT Neo2 will come with a range of cameras, there are three on the back for photos and videos and a single camera on the front.

The front camera comes with 16 megapixels and this is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies, the three rear cameras include a 65 megapixel wide angel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset is expected to retail for around €370 in Europe, there are no details on how much it wil cost in India.

Source GSM Arena

