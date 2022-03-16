Realme GT NEO 3 smartphone launching march 22nd

Realme has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone later this month, the Realme GT NEO 3, the handset will be made official on the 22nd of March.

The new Realme GT NEO 3 will use the company’s new UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA) which will let the handset go for 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, announces it will launch the realme GT NEO 3 in China on the 22nd of March. This new product will be the world’s fastest charging smartphone with 150W Charging technology. realme continues to provide trendsetting design for its global users with the GT NEO 3. Inspired by racing spirit, realme GT NEO 3 comes with a racing stripe design: Tribute to the Racing Legend.

The charging system of realme GT NEO 3 is supported by the UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), which was first launched at MWC 2022. UDCA is a new charging platform that supports 100-200W UltraDart Charging and enables the GT NEO 3 to achieve 50% charge in 5 minutes.

The realme GT NEO 3 is also one of the first smartphones powered by the new MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform. This processor provides flagship-level performance with high efficiency. As a 5 nm chip, the Dimensity 8100 comes with eight cores including four Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

We will have more information about the new Realme GT NEO 3 when it gets official next week.

Source Realme

