Realme GT Master Edition launched in India

The Realme GT Master Edition launched in Europe recently and not it is also landing in some more countries. The device is now available in India.

The handset is available in India with a starting price of RS 25,999 which is about $250 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it also has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor and a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, plus a 4300 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Realme GT Master Edition also comes with a range of camera, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

The front camera comes with a 32 megapixel sensor designed for taking Selfies and making video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will retail for Rs 25,999, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for RS 27,999 and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will retail for RS 29,999. The device will be available in a range of colors which include Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.

Source Mysmartprice

