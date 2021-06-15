Realme GT 5G smartphone unboxing (Video)

The Realme GT 5G smartphone has launched from today and now we get to find out more information about the handset in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features and also the specifications on the new GT 5G smartphone.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and two RAM options 8GB or 12GB, there are also two storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43 inch Super AMOLES display that features a Full HD+ resolution and the handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

From cameras the handset features a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

Source & Image Credit Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals