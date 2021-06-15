Geeky Gadgets

Realme GT 5G smartphone unboxing (Video)

By

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT 5G smartphone has launched from today and now we get to find out more information about the handset in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features and also the specifications on the new GT 5G smartphone.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and two RAM options 8GB or 12GB, there are also two storage options, 128GB or 256GB.

The Realme GT 5G features a 6.43 inch Super AMOLES display that features a Full HD+ resolution and the handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

From cameras the handset features a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

