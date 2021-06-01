Realme GT smartphone headed to Europe

It looks like the Realme GT smartphone is coming to Europe, the handset recently received certification from Dutch testing company Telefication.

The handset is expected to launch in Europe in June and it should come with similar specifications to the Chinese version.

This should include a Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will come with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Realme GT will come with a a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

