Realme GT 2 Pro specs revealed

The Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone launched recently and now we have some details on another device, the new Realme GT 2 Pro.

Some specifications have been revealed for the new Realme GT 2 Pro. the handset is said to be powered by the new flagship Qualcomm mobile processor, the Snapdragon 898.

The device will also apparently come with a choice of RAM and storage options, we are expecting at least 12GB possibly 16GB for the top model.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.51 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As yet there are no details on the battery capacity for the handset, although we do know that the battery will support 125W fast charging, this should make it one of the fastest charging smartphones available.

The new GT 2 Pro smartphone will come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12 and it will feature a range of high-end cameras. We are expecting a single camera up front and at least three cameras on the back.

The front camera is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls, this will be a 32-megapixel camera, the main camera on the back of the handset will be a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Source GSM Arena

