Realme GT Neo2 launched in Europe

The Realme GT Neo2 smartphone has launched in Europe and the handset will be sold through the company’s online store in Europe.
The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The device features a 6.62-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz touch sampling rate, plus a range of cameras.
On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back, there is a 65-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
The new Realme GT Neo2 also features a 5000 mAh battery that features 65W fast charging and the handset will come in a choice of green, blue and black colors. The handset will retail for €450 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model will set you back €550.
The device will come with Realme UI 3.0 in Europe which is based on the latest version of Google’s Android OS, Android 12.
Source GSM Arena
