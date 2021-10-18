Realme GT Neo2 now available in India

Realme launched their Realme GT Neo2 globally last week and the handset is now available to buy in India, Realme are also offering the device with a Realme Watch 2 Pro for a limited time.

The Realme GT Neo2 is available in a range of different configurations in India, the 8GB of RAM model starts at INR 31,999 which is about $425, the 12GB of RAM model retails for INR 35,999 which is about $480.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.62 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 870 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the final one comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The handset has a range of cameras which include three rear cameras and a single Selfie camera, the three rear cameras include a 65 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new Realme GT Neo2 also come with a 5000 mAh battery that features 65W fast charging and the handset will come in a choice of green, blue and black colors.

Source GSM Arena

