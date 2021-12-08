Realme GT 2 Pro specs leaked

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be unveiled at a press event tomorrow and now some more specifications on the handset have been revealed.

The device was previously benchmarked and now we have some more information on the handsets specifications.

TheRealme GT 2 Pro smartphone will come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile processor and it will also come with various RAM and storage options, we are expecting at least 12GB of RAM.

The device will have a range of high-end cameras, these will include a single camera up front for Selfies and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there will be a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, plus a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a telephoto camera.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will come with a 65W fast charging, as yet we do not have any details on what capacity the battery will have. We will have full details on this new Realme smartphone when it is made official tomorrow.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals