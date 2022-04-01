Realme C31 smartphone launched in India

The Realme C31 smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is launching in India, the device will go on sale on the 6th of April.

The new Realme C31 will be available from Flipkart from April the 6th and the handset will cost INR 8,99 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the device will come with a Unisoc Tiger T612 mobile processor and the device comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of two different storage sizes, 32GB or 64GB and the handset comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset features a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Other specifications on the new Realme C31 include a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and one camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Dark Green and Light Silver.

Source GSM Arena

